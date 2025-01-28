GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City has been charged with aggravated battery against an elderly victim he’s accused of previously threatening.

Anthony J. Grady, 38, of Granite City, was charged with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery in a case filed on on Jan. 22, 2025.

On Jan. 4, Grady allegedly pushed an elderly victim to the ground, causing them to sustain an injury to their neck. The victim in this case was 60 years of age or older at the time of the incident.

Grady was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department.

A motion has since been filed to place additional conditions on his pretrial release. Among the reasons cited for the additional conditions include that he has “previously threatened or perpetrated physical abuse toward the victim in this matter” and is a continued threat to the victim.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

