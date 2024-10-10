EDWARDSVILLE — A 17-year-old teen was reported found "safe and sound," by the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2024.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's assistance earlier Thursday in locating a missing 17-year-old boy - Kameron Hildebrand-Johnson from Edwardsville. He was described as a male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in northern unincorporated Edwardsville on the evening of October 9, 2024.

Kameron stands approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray t-shirt and cut-off blue jeans.

The sheriff's office did not disclose details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

