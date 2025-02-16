STAUNTON - Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Illinois State Police Troopers responded to reports of gunfire early this morning in unincorporated Staunton, where a victim was found around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Adams Avenue early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had met with the suspect at the location when several shots were fired at a victim who was inside a vehicle. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries during the incident, but the suspect fled the scene in a car.

Article continues after sponsor message

As the investigation progressed, authorities identified a possible suspect. Deputies located the suspect and a vehicle believed to be involved at a residence in the 500 block of North Shirley Street in Worden.

Following this discovery, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives surrounded the residence and detained the suspect without incident.

Authorities have determined that the individuals involved were familiar with one another, indicating that this was not a random act of violence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and all findings will be submitted to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for further review.

More like this:

Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
Suspect Attempts to Disarm Deputy During Belleville Welfare Check
Feb 25, 2025
Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
4 days ago
75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fairview Heights Child Abuse Case
Mar 27, 2025
Collinsville Man Arrested After ‘Standoff’ Following Burglary
Jan 3, 2025

 