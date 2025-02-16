STAUNTON - Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Illinois State Police Troopers responded to reports of gunfire early this morning in unincorporated Staunton, where a victim was found around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Adams Avenue early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2025.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had met with the suspect at the location when several shots were fired at a victim who was inside a vehicle. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries during the incident, but the suspect fled the scene in a car.

As the investigation progressed, authorities identified a possible suspect. Deputies located the suspect and a vehicle believed to be involved at a residence in the 500 block of North Shirley Street in Worden.

Following this discovery, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives surrounded the residence and detained the suspect without incident.

Authorities have determined that the individuals involved were familiar with one another, indicating that this was not a random act of violence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and all findings will be submitted to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for further review.

