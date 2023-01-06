EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring.

Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday.

“The retirement is a huge loss to Madison County,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “They are taking with them a combined 72 years of experience.”

Dauderman began working in Madison County in April 1985. Byers came on board in September 1987.

During Dauderman’s tenure, he watched the county’s property value increase and the office take on additional responsibilities in assessing property. The assessor's office determines the value of all taxable property in the county and decides when adjustments are needed based on various laws and exemptions.

In 2018, the county board passed a resolution giving townships a choice to either pay for the full costs of tax assessments or do the work themselves.

Of the 24 townships, 15 elect their tax assessor and the remaining nine townships — Alhambra, Hamel, Ompghent, Pin Oak, New Douglas, Leef, Moro, Foster and Godfrey— pay the Chief County Assessment Office.

Dauderman oversees a staff of 21 that assesses 135,000 parcels, to include everything from residential to commercial, industrial, utilities, railroad and more.

"It's been rewarding serving as the county assessor," Dauderman said. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my grandkids now and visiting as many dirt racing tracks as possible.”

He said he and his wife, Deanna, so far have visited 54 tracks in 11 states.

Byers said he’s enjoyed his time at the county, but he’s ready to spend time playing golf, learning how to play tennis and visiting the Chicago Cubs spring training camp in Arizona, which is on his bucket list.

Newly elected County Board member Fred Michael worked with Dauderman when he was supervisor of Maps and Plats until his retirement in November 2022.

“Joe’s done a great job for Madison County,” Michael said. “He’s always tried to do his best for the taxpayer.”

Michael said that Dauderman is a man of few words, but when he does speak, it is valuable information.

“If he didn’t know something he would research it to find the solution,” he said.

Treasurer Chris Slusser said he’s had an excellent working relationship with both Dauderman and Byers.

“It’s truly been a pleasure working with them,” Slusser said. “Unlike other counties, we’ve never had any issues between our offices.”

He said the Treasurer, County Clerk and Chief County Assessment offices work together during the tax cycle process.

“The county has some big shoes to fill with their retirements,” he said. “They are both true, humble public servants.”

Dauderman and Byer’s replacement has yet to be selected.

There are several qualifications for the positions and interested individuals must be certified from the Illinois Property Assessment Institute or the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Qualifications include a minimum of six years for Chief Assessor and four years for Deputy Assessor in property, sales, assessment, finance or appraisals and complete an examination by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Madison County is requesting test for February.

