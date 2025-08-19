MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Granite City man on felony charges related to the solicitation of sexual acts from a minor following an investigation that began on August 1, 2025.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Meadowland Drive in unincorporated Granite City after reports of an active disturbance between two males.

Initial contact with several individuals revealed that one of the subjects may have solicited sexual acts from a minor. While no charges were filed in connection with the disturbance itself, deputies launched an investigation into the allegation.

Investigators seized multiple pieces of evidence and implemented a safety plan for the minor involved. Detectives from the Madison County Digital Forensics Division served search warrants and conducted interviews that uncovered further evidence supporting the accusation.

They also determined that the suspect, Matthew L. Dodd, 45, of the 2100 block of Robert Avenue in Granite City, was a registered sex offender for a previous, unrelated offense.

On August 15, 2025, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued and signed by Judge Jumper, leading to charges against Dodd for indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, also Class 2 felonies. Dodd remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Sheriff Jeff Connor praised his team’s work on the case, saying, “I am proud of my Deputies and Digital Forensic Detectives that investigated this case. I will continue to provide resources for our Detectives to investigate all types of crimes, but especially any crimes against children.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

