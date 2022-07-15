EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials this week approved upgrades to the parking lot at its Wood River Facility.

Both the Facilities Management and Finance and Government Operations committees approved the $195,710 contract with Byrne and Jones Construction to replace a portion of the parking lot at 101 Edwardsville Road in Wood River. The County Board will vote on the contract at its 5 p.m., July 20 meeting.

The project includes rebuilding the main drive to the large parking lot on the east side of the building and two smaller ones, as well as resurfacing several handicapped spaces on the main parking lot, which is currently gravel.

County departments and offices at the site include the Health Department, Child Advocacy Center, Emergency Management Agency, Employment and Training, county Morgue and 911-ETS.

The County Board continues to discuss plans for the property, which it purchased in 2001 not long after the Wood River Township Hospital closed in 2000. The improvements will make the parking lots ADA compliant.

