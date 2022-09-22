Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more.
The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million.
Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the funding would go toward projects that will leave the biggest impact — stormwater and sanitary sewers.
“Often times when government gets money it goes towards streets and roads — the thing that people see,” Prenzler said. “What the board did was what ARPA intended. Now, the county and its local partners can make long-term investments on the ‘invisible’ infrastructure projects.’”
County Board member Chris Guy of Maryville and chair of the Finance Committee said that board members worked hard and came together for the needs of the county and communities, which isn’t always an easy thing to do.
“We maximized the benefits of these dollars for the greatest number of people,” Guy said.
Madison County received $51 million in ARPA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. In 2021, it spent $25.5 million on various projects including cyber security, county infrastructure, pandemic response, sanitary sewer and stormwater.
Prenzler said in 2021 the county designated $7.8 million for Long Lake stormwater and $8 million in sewer funding for the Bethalto interceptor. He said on Wednesday night the largest amount approved for a stormwater project was $2.6 million.
“Wood River Drainage and Levee District will use it to rehabilitee the Bethalto interceptor closure gates and to replace the Rand Avenue pump station in Hartford,” he said.
In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued the final letter of accreditation for the Metro East levee systems' 100-year-flood stage. Work continues on the 500-year-level as well as improvements to prevent interior (stormwater) flooding in the American bottom
“The accreditation was a major accomplishment,” Prenzler said. “We are pleased to be able to continue with projects that help the levee system and prevent stormwater flooding.”
Officials also approved $3.37 million in funding for a Starcom radio communications system, which enhances emergency communications between law enforcement and fire departments/districts throughout the county.
The county will also provide $1.5 million in funding to community fire districts for revenue replacement. Fire districts will receive up to $60,000 in costs submitted to the county under eligible ARPA revenue replacement for expenditures from March 3, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2024.
County Board member Erica Conway-Harriss of Glen Carbon said she is confident in the projects the board picked as they followed the ARPA guidelines.
“We used the funding as it was intended and chose smart projects to better protect our communities from disasters and invest in our first responders,” Conway-Harriss said.
Category
2022 Project
Cost
Facilities
Wood River Facility study
$250,000
Facilities
Generators for Administration Building/Courthouse
$500,000
Stormwater
Wood River Drainage and Levee District
$2.6 million
Stormwater
America's Central Port
$350,000
Stormwater
Collinsville Township
$250,000
Stormwater
Village of Maryville
$718,250
Stormwater
Jarvis Township
$250,000
Stormwater
City of Troy
$235,000
Stormwater
Village of Worden
$475,000
Stormwater
Village of Glen Carbon
$212,500
Stormwater
Village of Godfrey
$2.06 million
Stormwater
City of Edwardsville
$823,000
Stormwater
Village of Williamson
$100,000
Sewer
Village of Maryville
$1.36 million
Drinking Water
Village of Glen Carbon
$662,500
Drinking Water
Village of Maryville
$840,650
Revenue Replacement
Community Fire Districts
$1.5 million
Revenue Replacement
County Highway-- Fuel tank replacement
$250,000
Revenue Replacement
Rural economic broadband
$2 million
Revenue Replacement
County Clerk --record digitization
$500,000
Revenue Replacement
Circuit Clerk --record digitization
$500,000
Public Health
Starcom Radio system
$3.73 million
Medical
Madison County group health plan
$1 million
Public Sector Workforce
Circuit Court (Judiciary) backlog
$400,000
Aid to Tourism
Great Rivers & Route sports tourism
$750,000
