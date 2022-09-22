EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more.

The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the funding would go toward projects that will leave the biggest impact — stormwater and sanitary sewers.

“Often times when government gets money it goes towards streets and roads — the thing that people see,” Prenzler said. “What the board did was what ARPA intended. Now, the county and its local partners can make long-term investments on the ‘invisible’ infrastructure projects.’”

County Board member Chris Guy of Maryville and chair of the Finance Committee said that board members worked hard and came together for the needs of the county and communities, which isn’t always an easy thing to do.

“We maximized the benefits of these dollars for the greatest number of people,” Guy said.

Madison County received $51 million in ARPA funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. In 2021, it spent $25.5 million on various projects including cyber security, county infrastructure, pandemic response, sanitary sewer and stormwater.

Prenzler said in 2021 the county designated $7.8 million for Long Lake stormwater and $8 million in sewer funding for the Bethalto interceptor. He said on Wednesday night the largest amount approved for a stormwater project was $2.6 million.

“Wood River Drainage and Levee District will use it to rehabilitee the Bethalto interceptor closure gates and to replace the Rand Avenue pump station in Hartford,” he said.

In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued the final letter of accreditation for the Metro East levee systems' 100-year-flood stage. Work continues on the 500-year-level as well as improvements to prevent interior (stormwater) flooding in the American bottom

“The accreditation was a major accomplishment,” Prenzler said. “We are pleased to be able to continue with projects that help the levee system and prevent stormwater flooding.”

Officials also approved $3.37 million in funding for a Starcom radio communications system, which enhances emergency communications between law enforcement and fire departments/districts throughout the county.

The county will also provide $1.5 million in funding to community fire districts for revenue replacement. Fire districts will receive up to $60,000 in costs submitted to the county under eligible ARPA revenue replacement for expenditures from March 3, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2024.

County Board member Erica Conway-Harriss of Glen Carbon said she is confident in the projects the board picked as they followed the ARPA guidelines.

“We used the funding as it was intended and chose smart projects to better protect our communities from disasters and invest in our first responders,” Conway-Harriss said.

Category 2022 Project Cost Facilities Wood River Facility study $250,000 Facilities Generators for Administration Building/Courthouse $500,000 Stormwater Wood River Drainage and Levee District $2.6 million Stormwater America's Central Port $350,000 Stormwater Collinsville Township $250,000 Stormwater Village of Maryville $718,250 Stormwater Jarvis Township $250,000 Stormwater City of Troy $235,000 Stormwater Village of Worden $475,000 Stormwater Article continues after sponsor message Village of Glen Carbon $212,500 Stormwater Village of Godfrey $2.06 million Stormwater City of Edwardsville $823,000 Stormwater Village of Williamson $100,000 Sewer Village of Maryville $1.36 million Drinking Water Village of Glen Carbon $662,500 Drinking Water Village of Maryville $840,650 Revenue Replacement Community Fire Districts $1.5 million Revenue Replacement County Highway-- Fuel tank replacement $250,000 Revenue Replacement Rural economic broadband $2 million Revenue Replacement County Clerk --record digitization $500,000 Revenue Replacement Circuit Clerk --record digitization $500,000 Public Health Starcom Radio system $3.73 million Medical Madison County group health plan $1 million Public Sector Workforce Circuit Court (Judiciary) backlog $400,000 Aid to Tourism Great Rivers & Route sports tourism $750,000

