WOOD RIVER — Madison County has confirmed clusters in several long-term care facilities.

“Coronavirus is in our communities,” Director of Madison County Health Department Toni Corona said. “The groups of people most affected are, individuals over 60 years old, individuals with severe chronic medical conditions and individuals who are over 60 with severe chronic medical conditions.”

Corona said during the past several weeks, Madison County has identified clusters of COVID-19 outbreak among residents at three congregate settings. These outbreaks have included: one facility with one resident testing positive and one case contact positive; one facility with 11 residents testing positive; and one facility with 54 residents testing positive including 12 residents who have passed away.

“Our hearts are heavy for each life lost and for each person who suffers from this virus,” Corona said.

Facilities are working with the health department to mitigate the situation and control exposure by: screening and testing residents, providing infection control and outbreak management guidance, ensuring cleaning and disinfecting standards, ensure proper use of PPE and healthy hygiene practices, notify staff and residents, conduct contact tracing investigations, and adhere to infection control and disease outbreak guidelines.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is also providing a list of each facility on its website https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19. IDPH updates this website once per week. Data is provisional and subject to change.

“The staff at these facilities are essential workers who also have families and still need to use essential services,” Corona said. “When the public is not abiding by the guidelines, it not only puts that person at risk and the staff at the essential service, but also others who are there as well who may work in a hospital or long-term care facility.”

Corona said she understands that it is a sacrifice and a challenge to live within the Shelter in Place Order and to restrict going out unless necessary.

“It is absolutely vital that our community remembers that this virus spreads easily and continuing to follow the guidelines will help impact the health of our county,” Corona said.

She said people should still comply with social distancing guidelines, practice healthy hygiene, and wear a mask when in public.

For the latest information on COVID-19 or coronavirus resources, visit the Madison County Health Department online at www.madisonchd.org or on Facebook @MadisonCHD. Also visit www.co.madison.il.us for more news and a daily update or on Facebook @MadisonCountyIL.

