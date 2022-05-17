

EDWARDSVILLE - Sheriff John D. Lakin has announced two Madison County students selected to receive the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The honor this year was given to two distinguished students in Madison County, one from Glen Carbon and the other from Wood River.

The recipients are Olivia Melosci of Glen Carbon and Grace Byron of Wood River.

Olivia attends Edwardsville High School. She received a 32 on her ACT and will graduate with a 4.0-grade point average. Olivia plans to attend Illinois State University to study Mathematics, she is a Tiger Choice recipient, Spanish Top 10%, received High Honor Roll, Silver Medallion Academic Excellence recipient, was an Illinois State Scholar, and received the Outstanding Service Award.

Grace attends East Alton-Wood River High School. She received a 1050 on her SAT and will graduate with a 3.8-grade point average. Grace plans to attend Illinois State University to study Psychology, she is a member of the Renaissance Program, Spirit Club, and member of the National Honor Society.

Every year the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, through the local county sheriff, awards at least one $500 scholarship to a student in each of the 102 Illinois counties. The scholarships are awarded for demonstrating outstanding scholastic, extra-curricular, and character qualifications.

The selection was made by staff members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lakin and members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wish Olivia and Grace the very best in their continuing education endeavors.