Madison County and St. Clair County Report Additional COVID-19-Related Deaths, Plus Madison County City by City Cases Breakdown
SPRINGFIELD - Madison County had an additional death from COVID-19 over the weekend.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The coronavirus-related death in Madison County was a male in his 50s. Because of privacy issues, no other information was released. St. Clair County also reported a death of a male in his 60s from COVID-19.
Madison County positive COVID-19 cases increased to 180 from Saturday to Sunday.
Madison County has reported eight deaths since the charting of COVID-19 started.
A total of 58 in Madison have been hospitalized and 67 recovered from COVID-19.
This is a Madison County breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by city to date:
Granite City - 31
Edwardsville, 30
Alton - 29
Collinsville - 17
Troy - 10
Madison - 9
Glen Carbon - 9
Godfrey - 8
East Alton - 8
Highland - 8
Wood River 7
St. Clair County has 217 positive coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. Macoupin County has 21 positive cases of COVID-19 cases, while Jersey County has eight; Greene and Calhoun County remain at one. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Sunday COVID-19 death synopsis in Illinois was as follows:
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 50s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.
More like this: