SPRINGFIELD - Madison County had an additional death from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The coronavirus-related death in Madison County was a male in his 50s. Because of privacy issues, no other information was released. St. Clair County also reported a death of a male in his 60s from COVID-19.

Madison County positive COVID-19 cases increased to 180 from Saturday to Sunday.

Madison County has reported eight deaths since the charting of COVID-19 started.

A total of 58 in Madison have been hospitalized and 67 recovered from COVID-19.

This is a Madison County breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by city to date:

Granite City - 31

Edwardsville, 30

Alton - 29

Collinsville - 17

Troy - 10

Madison - 9

Glen Carbon - 9

Godfrey - 8

East Alton - 8

Highland - 8

Wood River 7

St. Clair County has 217 positive coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. Macoupin County has 21 positive cases of COVID-19 cases, while Jersey County has eight; Greene and Calhoun County remain at one. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The Sunday COVID-19 death synopsis in Illinois was as follows:

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 90s
• Madison County: 1 male 50s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

