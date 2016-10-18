ALTON – The Madison County Housing Authority (MCHA) has joined with Lewis and Clark Community College, Madison County Employment & Training and The Dream Center to host its first Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at Lewis and Clark’s Scott Bibb Center, 1004 E. 5th Street, Alton, Illinois, 62002.

More than 20 businesses and social service agencies are expected to attend the day-long Job & Career Fair, with employers on site looking for prospective job seekers.Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this event. A variety of employers are eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. By supporting and hosting this job fair, the Madison County Housing Authority will help to build a stronger, self sufficient community.

“Job fairs help local businesses find qualified job seekers within the county and surrounding areas, which creates opportunities for area residents to work closer to home,” said Madison County Housing Authority Executive Director Andy Hightower. “This not only supports our economy; it also reduces the need for residents to commute long distances and work outside of Madison County."

The Job Fair will provide tools that will assist job seekers with the search process, resume assistance and mini workshops on interviewing techniques. Free childcare services will be available for participants.

For registration and information, contact Section 8 Director, Amy Parkinson, (618) 345-5142, ext. 1105 or Monica Allen, Family Self Sufficiency Coordinator at (618) 345-5142, ext. 1114.

