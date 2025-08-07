MADISON - Tiffany Rogers is organizing a fundraiser to support Dyllan Williams, a former Madison Junior High School student who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The fundraiser aims to assist Dyllan and his mother, Lakisha, with medical expenses and daily living costs during this challenging period.

Dyllan became ill during what was expected to be a typical summer break, experiencing a high fever that persisted for several days. After attempts to treat his symptoms at home proved unsuccessful, Lakisha took him to the emergency room, where doctors confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

Since then, Dyllan has undergone five surgeries and continues to receive chemotherapy treatments every other week, along with regular blood tests.

Lakisha has left her job to provide full-time care for her son, a decision that has significantly impacted the family’s financial situation. The fundraiser seeks contributions from the community to help cover medical bills, transportation, and basic living expenses.

“We are reaching out to the community for support,” the GoFundMe organizer Tiffany Rogers said. “If you can find it in your heart to donate — no matter how big or small — your generosity will go directly toward helping Dyllan and his mother during this incredibly difficult time.”

The organizers expressed gratitude on behalf of Dyllan and Lakisha for the support and prayers received from the community.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

