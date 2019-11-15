Pictured left to right:Madison Communication technicians Jeremy Maggart, Bobby Wicke, Brent Philips, and Darin Jansen. About Madison Communications: Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois.

STAUNTON – Madison Communications is pleased to announce that their technician team made up of Bobby Wicke, Brent Phillips, Darin Jansen, and Jeremy Maggart won First Place Overall at the Mid America Cable-Tec Games held in Kansas City on September 26th. Madison was one of many cable operators represented at this event, which challenges cable TV technicians to compete in events that measure their technical abilities and show their industry knowledge.

These skills are a direct representation of the quality work this team does to serve the local Madison Communications’ customerbase.

Madison achieved “Best Team Overall” by earning a total of 10 individual competition medals. The Individual Overall Competition saw Brent Phillips, Bobby Wicke, and Jeremy Maggart with three individual medals each. Darin Jansen earned one individual medal. As these awards were spread throughout the team, it exemplified how our technicians each bring a unified talent and expertise every day to Madison Communications Company. The entire Madison employee team congratulates each individual, but we are particularly proud of their ability to come together as a team and perform at the competition with the same professionalism and precision they exhibit daily within our communities and with our customers.

