STAUNTON - Madison Communications is proud to announce that technician Jeremy Maggart placed 3rd over-all at the International Cable-Tec Games that took place on October 2nd in New Orleans during the annual Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) Cable-Tec Expo®.

Contestants first qualified at local, state or regional competitions held July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019, to determine who would represent their chapter or region at the International Cable-Tec Games in the “Super Bowl” of telecommunications. Two competitors from each of SCTE•ISBE’s 12 US regions, plus Canada, and Central and Latin Americas, were selected to advance to the International Cable-Tec Games.

Thirty individuals competed for the international gold, silver, and bronze awards in seven categories: cable splicing, meter reading, cable jeopardy, optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR), fiber splicing, drop the connection, and metallic time-domain reflectometer (MTDR). Maggart not only placed third over-all, but also earned the following individual medals: 1st place in drop splicing, 3rd place in OTDR, 3rd place in MTDR, and third place in fiber splicing. The Cable-Tec Games, originally called Cable Games, were first held in 1989 by the SCTE Rocky Mountain Chapter. The games have been a part of SCTE•ISBE’s Cable-Tec Expo since 1991.

The medallions given in the games are a symbol of the training that creates winners in the workplace. Madison Communications is honored that Jeremy earned a spot at this elite event and is very proud of his accomplishments. Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programming, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois.

For questions regarding Madison’s service or to inquire about other products, please call 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com.

