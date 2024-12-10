STAUNTON - Madison Communications sponsored the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive once again this year.

The new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys ages 0-12 were collected from the middle of October through the first week of December. Madison was overjoyed with the outcome of the Toy Drive and wants to thank anyone who took the time to donate.

The holiday season is a perfect time to give back to the local communities, said Madison Communications.