COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 conducted Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Madison and St. Clair counties in November, resulting in a total of 87 citations and arrests, according to Captain Casey Faro, the Troop 8 Commander.

The enforcement activity included five Driving Under the Influence (DUI) citations, alongside various other violations: 21 for occupant restraint offenses, 39 for registration offenses, 44 for driver’s license offenses, and 11 for insurance violations. In addition to these citations, officers issued 49 written warnings during the checks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Faro emphasized the importance of these safety checks, stating, "RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road." This initiative comes amid growing concerns over alcohol and drug impairment, which are estimated to be factors in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Nationally, there is an alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes.

The RSCs were funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, aiming to enhance road safety and reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

More like this: