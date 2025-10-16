



O'FALLON - Ellie Bush of O'Fallon won the individual championship. At the same time, Edwardsville's Madison and Morgan Popelar finished in second and third, respectively. That finish was enough to help the Tigers take the team title in the girls Southwestern Conference cross country meet, held on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Milburn campus of O'Fallon Township High School.

The Tigers won with 25 points, edging out the Panthers, who finished second with 32 points, Alton came in third at 98 points, East St. Louis was fourth with 112 points, and Belleville West came in fifth with 120 points. Belleville East and Collinsville also had runners entered in the race, but didn't have enough to keep a team score.

Bush won the race with a time of 17:52.4, with Madison Popelar second at 18:06.2, Morgan Popelar was third exactly three seconds later at 18:09.2, teammate Ella Thompson came in fourth at 18:17.9, the Panthers' Lilly McCollum was fifth at 18:38.1, and teammate Mae Naviera was sixth at 18:55.6.

Sophia Helfrich led the Redbirds with a time of 20:29.1, while Aliyah Rehling came in at 20:53.3, and Monica Klockenkemper was home at 21:39.7. Aziza Walker led the Lancers with a time of 23:34.2, while Paulette Millender was home at 26:37.4, and Elizabeth Buellhorn had a time of 29:11.4. The Maroons were led by Tilly Segraves, who came in at 21:01.5, while Kylie Sanchez was in at 23:56.6, and Isabella Chenault had a time of 24:23.4.

Ryelan Judiscak led the Kahoks with a time of 21:58.6. while Esme Malo was home at 27:10.3, and Ivana Torres came in at 29:40.9. Daniya Hill led the Flyers with a time of 20:41.7, while Branae Brown had a time of 22:23.3, and Shirloris Stewart was in at 23:00.6. Outside of the top three for the Tigers, Clara Johnson was seventh at 19:03.0, Reagan Jumper was ninth at 19:25.8, and Ava Horsfall was 10th at 19:47.7. To go along with the Panthers' first three runners, Autumn Gavin finished ninth at 19:21.0.

