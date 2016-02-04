SPRINGFIELD – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, D-Chicago, issued the following statement Thursday announcing hearings to be held by the bipartisan Education Funding Task Force throughout the spring to help craft a legislative plan to equitably fund education throughout Illinois:

“Senate President Cullerton has shown strong leadership on the issue of fair and equitable education funding, which is so important to every community across our state. The President’s commitment to fairly funding our schools and helping all students meet their full potential is one that I share, and I plan to work with him to achieve this goal while making sure that voices from across our state are heard and that all schools and programs are protected throughout this process.

“Beginning February 16 and continuing throughout the spring, House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie will lead hearings of the bipartisan Education Funding Task Force. The House Democratic members of the task force, who represent Chicago, suburban areas and downstate, bring to the discussion the views and concerns of residents from all across Illinois to help ensure a comprehensive approach to any changes in how our schools are funded. The task force will hear input from educators and advocates from throughout the state, and will work with all interested parties to craft legislation aimed at ensuring all students in Illinois receive the excellent education they deserve.”

The Education Funding Task Force will convene Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Room 114 of the State Capitol.

