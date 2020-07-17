This morning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois announced that after a years long federal investigation into a widespread bribery scheme, ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve the case. In their release, the U.S. The Attorney's Office stated that “ComEd Admits Arranging Jobs and Contracts for Political Allies of High-Level State of Illinois Official.”

Article continues after sponsor message

That high-level State of Illinois Official is none other than Speaker Mike Madigan.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response to today’s news along with the ongoing federal investigation into Governor JB Pritzker:

“The people of Illinois now live in a state where both the Speaker of the House and the Governor are under criminal investigation. Even for a state with a history of corruption, this is unprecedented. Crimes of bribery and tax fraud cannot be tolerated from our elected officials. As we learn more about the bribery investigation into Speaker Madigan and the property tax fraud investigation into Governor Pritzker, our hearts go out to the people of Illinois who are once again left yearning for elected leaders who work for them, not for themselves. The Democratic culture of corruption in Illinois must come to an end.”

More like this: