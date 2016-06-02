EDWARDSVILLE – Bob Madewell has announced himself and his business, Madewell Inspections, as a permanent fixture in the community with his business’ official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Conducted this Wednesday morning by the Glen-Ed Business Network International (BNI) group, the owner, along with his friends and family, celebrated the ribbon cutting at Edison’s Entertainment Complex.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who came out today for my ribbon cutting, my BNI Glen-Ed chapter for supporting me and Edison’s for letting us do this here,” Madewell said before his group.

Madewell, originally of Granite City, served in the U.S. Navy before working in the telecommunications industry. Bob currently lives in Rosewood Heights with his wife Erica and six children.

Inspired by a buddy of his who did construction work and his lifelong dream of owning a business, he began helping his friend evaluate property for potential investors. His friend suggested that he train to become an inspector himself and open his own business.

Article continues after sponsor message

In November 2015, Madewell received his inspector’s license and opened his business to the public, performing inspections for residential and commercial properties, pre and post-sale inspections, appliance recall checks, termite and even radon inspections.

Bob is known for his acumen for inspecting, construction knowledge, attention to detail and his social skills.

Madewell will inspect aspects such as roofs, external and internal minor and major structural components, electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC systems, attics, crawl spaces and major kitchen appliances.

Madewell Inspections offers a client a safe, secure and surprise-free overview of the building, providing an electronic or hard copy report of findings within 24 hours with the help of HomeHubZone software. The business even provides one free re-inspection to evaluate fixes that have been completed after the initial inspection.

Madewell Inspections is a member of the Realtor Association of Southern Illinois (RASI), American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), Greater Gateway Association of Realtors (GGAR) and the Glen-Ed BNI.

For information about Madewell Inspections, please visit their website at www.madewellinspections.xyz or call 618-610-5885.



CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO:

More like this: