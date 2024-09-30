EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore outside hitter Madelyn Ohlau had a big match for Edwardsville's girls volleyball team in their 25-18, 25-22 win over Belleville West on Sept. 26, 2024, at Lincoln Middle School, as Ohlau continues her breakout season.

She's emerging as an important part of the Tigers, and so far in the 2024 season, Ohlau has served for 113 points and 51 aces, delivering 98 kills and a combined 12 assists, seven blocks and 136 digs as Edwardsville currently has a 10-7 record, with more big tests ahead.

Ohlau is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of The Month for the Tigers.

In her post-match interview, Ohlau felt that the team has played well together, and felt good about the win against a quality opponents in the Maroons.

"Belleville West is always pretty tough, but it was good that we beat them in two, which really was a big confidence boost, since we've taken most teams in our conference in three (sets)," she said.

The Maroons also deserved much credit for sticking with everything, coming back from three consecutive kill saves early in the first, set, then rallying from 5-0 down in the second set to forge a 21-21 tie. The Tigers had all the answers for each Maroon rally.

"Yeah, it was really fun,' Ohlau said, "like being ahead, but when they came back, we kind of, like, had pressure. But whenever we scored to untie (the set), we really just used that momentum to finish the game."

West attempted a comeback, the Tigers had all the answers for that, as well.

Ohlau felt she has been playing well for her team, and feels much more confident in herself and her skills than last season, as a freshman.

"I definitely have a lot more confidence, and felt like a way better leader than last year," she added. "Last year, I was a freshman, but now, I really have a lot of confidence, and I feel my playing has definitely improved."

Needless to say, she's looking ahead to the remainder of the season, and feels good about her and her team's chances the rest of the way.

"Yes, definitely," Ohlau said. "Especially with this team. I think we can go far in the postseason."

Ohlau is definitely having a good season, feeling her confidence improving day-by-day.

"Yeah, our team definitely has confidence," Ohlau said. "Especially, since the loss to O'Fallon, we've really just gone up from that game, and we've just used that to our advantage."

