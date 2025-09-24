GLEN CARBON - Madeline Beck tries her best in all things.

For her hard work, Madeline Beck is a Student of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Beck, a senior, is dedicated as a student, an athlete and a daughter. She regularly babysits and works for her dad cleaning job sites. Both of these experiences require a lot of responsibility, which Beck demonstrates.

She makes a point to play in as many tennis tournaments as she can. She loves playing tennis and regularly ranks. As a devoted student, she often makes the honor roll.

Outside of school, she spends a lot of time focused on her faith. She recently attended a week-long mission trip in Montague, Michigan, where she met students from across the U.S.

“It was a great opportunity to serve those in need and deepen my faith,” Beck noted.

Looking ahead, Beck has impressive plans for after high school. Her family and friends know she can do anything she sets her mind to, and they can’t wait to see her succeed.

“I will be playing tennis for Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL, where I will likely major in sports management,” she shared.

Congratulations to Madeline for this recognition by Father McGivney Catholic High School!

