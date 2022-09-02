ALTON - Rob Lenhardt and Mac’s Downtown are busy this weekend.

Mac’s had a visit from KSHE’s Party Bus at 5 a.m. on Friday to kick the weekend off. Lenhardt said he tried out some ideas for serving breakfast with the early morning customers. Those in attendance were greeted with some tasty bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and American fries.

Lenhardt said the breakfast items seemed to be a hit, and he believes in about a month they will start serving breakfast in the 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. range on Fridays and Saturdays, then possibly expand. Right now, Mac’s has brunch on Sundays.

Rob pointed out that breakfast is not common in the immediate Downtown Alton area, and he would like to offer it to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have been thinking about it for about it for six months,” he said. “It went well today. We could have nine or 10 really good breakfast ideas on a small menu, nothing crazy. We could do it on a trial on Fridays and Saturdays, and if it goes well expand during the week. I think it is something that people in the downtown area would welcome.”

“KSHE has kind of a cult following, and I thought it would be good to try out having breakfast,” he said.

Rob has been very innovative in the past months with expansions and changes. He said the new convenience store attached to Mac’s bar/restaurant has been a huge success, even better than he would have imagined.

More like this: