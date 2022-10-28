ALTON - Mac’s Downtown has had many innovations over the past year and its newest adventure is breakfast. A small breakfast menu is now available on Friday and Saturday from 7-11 a.m. The Mac’s brunch will continue on Sundays.

Rob Lenhardt, one of Mac’s owners, said there aren’t as many places in the Downtown Alton area for breakfast and he thinks it might fill a niche.

“We are going to ease into and try it for six to eight weeks and see how it goes,” he said. “We will have a smaller niche menu and listen to the community’s feedback. If they want it to continue we could add a few more days after the trial."

The Mac’s Sunday Brunch has been extremely successful. Rob said staff will come in at 5:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and by 7 a.m. will start serving customers.

He said in the beginning there will be a limited menu with 8 items, Lump Crab Eggs Benedict, Steak and Eggs, Biscuits and Gravy, Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Southwest Eggs, Country Fried Steak, Baked French Toast, and Belgium Waffles.

Visit Mac's Downtown Alton on Facebook for breakfast menu details.

