ALTON - Mac's Kentucky Derby Party is planned to be bigger and better than ever, Rob Lenhardt of Mac's, said Friday.

The massive Mac's Derby event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mac's at 315 Belle St. in Alton. The Kentucky Derby race is called "the most exciting two minutes in sports." The Block Party Concert will feature The Fabulous Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. The band's most famous hit is "Tuff Enuff," which was a Top 40 hit and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Tuff Enuff," was featured in the 1986 film "Gung Ho," and also featured in the movie "Tough Guys." The band also had music featured in the 1987 movie "Hot Pursuit."

Lenhardt said, "The Fabulous Thunderbirds" will put on quite a high-energy, captivating show and is a great way to kick off the summer in Alton.

"This is the biggest party every year and it is good to have a national act like 'The Fabulous Thunderbirds.'"

Rob Lenhardt said about noon things are rocking on Belle Street for the Derby Party and that continues all the way until Mac's closes. He said it is definitely the "biggest day of the year" for the business.

"I have worked about 40 hours in the past three days," Rob said and says it takes intense preparation for the food, drinks, etc., for the big day.

Rob said once the event ends cleanup has to be done in a quick fashion because the Mother's Day Brunch is the following day on Sunday.

"We have to get it cleaned up and make it look like nothing happened by the time we start the Mother's Day Brunch," he said. "We will work all night getting it cleaned up and ready."

Rob said many had been placing bets already at Mac's and he looked for that to continue up until race time. He commended the present Alton government administration and police department for being "great" to work with for the Derby Day.

Rob said what enjoys most is the roar of the crowd for the Derby winner. For many area residents, the fun part of the massive Derby Day party is the wide array of dresses and Derby hats. The Anheuser Busch Bar will also be on hand for Derby Day.

Mac's Mother's Day Brunch follows Derby Day on Sunday and has continued to pick up year after year.

"The Mother’s Day menu will be scrambled eggs, potatoes, eggs benedict, cocktail shrimp salad, baked chicken, and much more," Rob said. "The Mother's Day Brunch also should be a great place for people to celebrate with Mom."

