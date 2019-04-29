ALTON - Demond Signs of O’Fallon is installing a new high-tech sign in front of the new addition of Mac’s in Alton.

Demond brought down the old Stone Brothers Jewelers sign with a clock on Monday.

Garrett Russell of Demond Signs said the new sign will have Smart RGB LED pods. Mac's is in preparation for the big Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday at his location.

“They will chase each other down the arrow and be able to control speed and color from a Smartphone,” he said of those who operate the sign’s functions.

Russell said weather permitting, the new sign should be in place by about noon on Tuesday.

