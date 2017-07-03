ALTON - The ‘90’s band Gin Blossoms will play a free concert in downtown Alton after the fireworks display over the Mississippi River at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on a stage set up at the intersection of Belle and West Fourth Streets in Downtown Alton.

The free show is sponsored by Mac’s Timeout located at 315 Belle St.

Gin Blossoms’ genre of music is described in their Wikipedia page as alternative rock, power pop, jangle pop and post-grunge.

Article continues after sponsor message

The band’s first album, New Miserable Experience, debuted in 1992 and contained two songs, Hey Jealousy and Found Out About You, that made the Billboard Hot 100 list, both topping at number 25.

Other Gin Blossoms songs of note are Allison Road, Mrs. Rita and Until I fall Away, which topped the Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart at number 20, number 36 and number 40 consecutively.

For more information, visit Mac’s Timeout, 315 Belle St., Alton, or call (618) 456-1006

More like this: