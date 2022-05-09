Gallery photos may be purchased for personal use at:

ALTON - As expected, Mac's Derby Day Party on Saturday attracted thousands of race fans to 315 Belle St. in Alton on Saturday.

Rich Strike was the Derby surprise winner.

The Block Party Concert that featured The Fabulous Thunderbirds Saturday night was also a big hit with the famous rock band.

Tom Tojo of Eureka, Mo., said Mac's Derby Day Party is fantastic and is the next best thing to being at the Derby. He said he has also gone to the Derby three times. "The party here at Mac's has all the pomp and circumstance of the Derby."

"It is a blast here and I love it here," he said. "Everybody is here to have fun. I think we will come back next year if we don't go to the Derby itself."

Jerry and Janet Husgen of West County St. Louis said they come to Mac's Derby Day event every year. The couple said they love to watch the horses, but also the people at Mac's Party, especially those in their hat and dress attire for Derby Day.

"There are a lot of characters who come out and it is a fun place to watch the race," they said. "We are also avid hockey fans and Cardinal fans. This is one of our favorite days of the year. There are just a lot of good people who come here year after year."

