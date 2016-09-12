Maroon Hyundai Santa Fe SUV STAUNTON - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in regard to a hit-and-run accident that occurred at 9:44 a.m. on Sunday, one-quarter to one-half mile north of the Staunton Country Club on Illinois Route 4.

Macoupin County Dispatch received a 911 call that said a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he found a 55-year-old St. Louis area male who had been struck while riding southbound on Illinois Route 4, north of Staunton, the Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

"The victim was conscious at the time but had some head injuries," the sheriff said. "He told the deputy he did not remember anything about the accident. It was discovered that the victim was riding by himself when he was struck. He was transported to Staunton Community Hospital and later airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis."

While the deputy was at the hospital with the victim a witness who was also at the hospital said he saw a Maroon Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with front passenger side damage traveling Southbound on Illinois Route 4 around the time the hit and run occurred, the sheriff said. The witness said he saw white male driver with a blue tank top and had a hat on backwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office or the Macoupin/Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

 

 

