CARLINVILLE — From September 1 through October 31, 2025, drivers in Macoupin County can support adults with developmental disabilities by fueling up at four local Shell stations featuring specially marked purple pumps. The stations, owned and operated by Carlinville-based J.F. Boente & Sons, will donate a portion of sales from these designated pumps to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD), a nonprofit day learning center serving developmentally disabled adults in the rural community.

The initiative, part of Shell’s nationwide Giving Pump program, allows consumers to contribute to a local cause at no additional cost simply by choosing the marked pump. J.F. Boente & Sons, a fourth-generation Shell wholesaler with nearly a century of history in Carlinville, is partnering with MCDD to raise funds that will help expand the center’s programs and welcome new students.

MCDD, now in its 70th year, provides education, transportation, food security, and fellowship to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in and around Macoupin County. Kimberly Wing, the center’s Development Coordinator, said the partnership with Boente is vital to the organization’s mission.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you come here, you’re not leaving in a bad mood,” Wing said. “The love our students have for their friends and our staff at MCDD is so powerful, and the support we receive from Boente through The Giving Pump will help to expand our school and welcome new friends into the MCDD family.”

David Boente, president of J.F. Boente & Sons, emphasized the personal connection his family has with MCDD. He recalled his sister Judy, who had Down syndrome, and how the center provided essential support during a time when resources were scarce.

“I’m the fifth of nine children, and my sister Judy was a child with Down Syndrome,” Boente said. “Back then, there was a serious shortage of support for kids like her, so MCDD was transformative. Judy learned life skills and made life-long friends in a safe place that felt like a second home to her. It means just as much to the students there today, so drivers at our Giving Pumps should know that these fill-ups make a real difference right here in Carlinville.”

The Giving Pump initiative involves nearly 6,500 Shell stations across the United States supporting 400 local charities during the two-month campaign. Since 2021, Shell wholesalers and retailers have donated to over 750 charities through this program.

Additional details about the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled and J.F. Boente & Sons are also available through their respective websites.

More like this: