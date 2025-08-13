VIRDEN - Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya pronounced 16-year-old Nolan C. Kiel dead at the scene of a farm implement accident Tuesday morning, Aug. 12, 2025, in Virden, Illinois.

The incident occurred on Virden Road at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Kiel, a Virden resident, was operating the farm equipment when the accident took place, the coroner said.

Emergency responders from the Virden Fire Department, Virden Police Department, Prairieland Ambulance Service, Girard Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, revealed preliminary findings indicating that Kiel died from asphyxiation, the coroner said.

Kiel was a North Mac High School student, and a candlelight vigil was scheduled at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at North Mac in his memory.

The North Mac School District described Kiel as having a "positive attitude" and that he would always be remembered by those in the North Mac region.

The circumstances surrounding the accident and death remain under investigation by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.

