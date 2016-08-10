CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County has charged Mark A. Swarringin, 48, of Bunker Hill, with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, State’s Attorney Jennifer A. Watson said Wednesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a Sunday, Aug. 7, early morning incident at The Bunkhouse Bar, 201 W. Warren St. in Bunker Hill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bunker Hill Police Chief Jake Welch said after the incident that one person was shot and one of the subjects also produced a handgun. Both men were taken to the hospital, Welch said.

Bunker Hill Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Gillespie and Staunton Police all responded to the scene after the shooting.

More like this:

Oct 7, 2024 - Macoupin County PK-12 and Bunker Hill CUSD 8 - Lewis & Clark Selected for Pilot Program

Sep 12, 2024 - Fireworks, Festivities Start Soon At Bunker Hill Fall Fest 2024

Sep 1, 2024 - Fall Fest 2024 Brings Family Fun, Fireworks, More To Bunker Hill

Aug 10, 2024 - Bunker Hill School District Marks Addition of New Junior High Wing

Aug 19, 2024 - Tragic UTV Accident in Bunker Hill Claims Young Life, Another Seriously Injured

 