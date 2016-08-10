CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County has charged Mark A. Swarringin, 48, of Bunker Hill, with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, State’s Attorney Jennifer A. Watson said Wednesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a Sunday, Aug. 7, early morning incident at The Bunkhouse Bar, 201 W. Warren St. in Bunker Hill.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bunker Hill Police Chief Jake Welch said after the incident that one person was shot and one of the subjects also produced a handgun. Both men were taken to the hospital, Welch said.

Bunker Hill Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Gillespie and Staunton Police all responded to the scene after the shooting.

More like this: