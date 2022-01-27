Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Seeks Info About Stolen Van
MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office released information on Thursday morning that a white 2009 Chevy transportation van was stolen on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
A Macoupin County deputy was notified by the Northwestern School District that they had the van stolen around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said if anyone has any information please call the office at (217) 854-3135, extension 1.
