MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office released information on Thursday morning that a white 2009 Chevy transportation van was stolen on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

A Macoupin County deputy was notified by the Northwestern School District that they had the van stolen around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said if anyone has any information please call the office at (217) 854-3135, extension 1.

