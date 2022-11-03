Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Reports "Active Shooter Call" At North Mac High School Was Not True
VIRDEN - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that at around 9:46 a.m. today, the Virden Police Department received a call from North Mac High School in reference to a note being found that indicated there was "an active shooter."
Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and begin searching the building. The Virden Police officer was able to determine very quickly that there was no active shooter.
The building was put on full lockdown and searched thoroughly by the Virden Police department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office Illinois State Police, and the Secretary of State Police.
"There is no threat to the school at this time," the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation is being conducted by the Virden Police Department along with assistance from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office.
