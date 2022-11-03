Article continues after sponsor message

Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and begin searching the building. The Virden Police officer was able to determine very quickly that there was no active shooter.

The building was put on full lockdown and searched thoroughly by the Virden Police department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office Illinois State Police, and the Secretary of State Police.

"There is no threat to the school at this time," the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.