Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Announces William D. Kavanaugh Escaped from Jail at 10 a.m April 12
CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that at 10 a.m. on April 12, 2020, William D. Kavanaugh escaped from the Macoupin County Jail.
Kavanaugh obtained access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out a second-story window. Outside video shows Kavanaugh on foot heading Southbound. It is believed he received help from another inmate in his escape.
Kavanaugh is described as a white male, 5’11, 210 pounds with a medium build, red hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton, Illinois.
If anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Kavanaugh, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or your local law enforcement agency.
"Kavanaugh is considered dangerous," the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said. "Do not approach him."
