CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that at 10 a.m. on April 12, 2020, William D. Kavanaugh escaped from the Macoupin County Jail.

Kavanaugh obtained access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out a second-story window. Outside video shows Kavanaugh on foot heading Southbound. It is believed he received help from another inmate in his escape.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kavanaugh is described as a white male, 5’11, 210 pounds with a medium build, red hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 117 Henry Street, East Alton, Illinois.

If anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Kavanaugh, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or your local law enforcement agency.

"Kavanaugh is considered dangerous," the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said. "Do not approach him."

More like this:

Macoupin County Safe Families Offering Free Gun Safes, Firearm Safety Training
3 days ago
Tractor Driver Rescued After Bridge Collapse In Macoupin County
Apr 9, 2025
Attorney General Charges Former Macoupin County Employee With Theft, Wire Fraud
Apr 21, 2025
Mayoral Races and More: Macoupin County 2025 Election Results Released
Apr 1, 2025
Alton Man Detained After Violent Home Invasion
Apr 23, 2025

 