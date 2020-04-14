SHIPMAN - Macoupin County Sheriff's Office announced late Monday jail escapee William D. Kavanaugh has been apprehended.

"On April 13, 2020 around 8:40 tonight, I received Information from a subject in Shipman, Illinois, in reference to a possible sighting of William D. Kavanaugh," Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. "I contacted several Macoupin County units to respond. At that time, we surrounded a trailer in the 200 block of Law Street in Shipman, Illinois. Kavanaugh at that point in time came out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kahl extended a thank you to all the law enforcement agencies that helped out Monday in bringing Kavanaugh into custody.

More like this:

Authorities Investigate Homicide in Rural Macoupin County
Jan 25, 2025
Macoupin County Safe Families Offering Free Gun Safes, Firearm Safety Training
5 days ago
Tractor Driver Rescued After Bridge Collapse In Macoupin County
Apr 9, 2025
Attorney General Charges Former Macoupin County Employee With Theft, Wire Fraud
Apr 21, 2025
10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Virden House Fire
Feb 17, 2025

 