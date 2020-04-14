Macoupin County Sheriff: William D. Kavanaugh, Who Escaped from Jail, Apprehended Monday Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SHIPMAN - Macoupin County Sheriff's Office announced late Monday jail escapee William D. Kavanaugh has been apprehended. "On April 13, 2020 around 8:40 tonight, I received Information from a subject in Shipman, Illinois, in reference to a possible sighting of William D. Kavanaugh," Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. "I contacted several Macoupin County units to respond. At that time, we surrounded a trailer in the 200 block of Law Street in Shipman, Illinois. Kavanaugh at that point in time came out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident." Article continues after sponsor message Kahl extended a thank you to all the law enforcement agencies that helped out Monday in bringing Kavanaugh into custody. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending