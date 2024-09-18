SAWYERVILLE, Ill. – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was discovered inside a home on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, 2024.

Authorities responded to a 911 call requesting deputy assistance for an unspecified incident at a residence located at Mine Road and Clark Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a body inside the home.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident, pending further investigation.

“There’s no danger. We have the scene secured and there’s no danger to any of the public at this point,” Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

The sheriff’s office is actively conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood for additional information.

Sheriff Kahl urged anyone with information to come forward by calling 217-854-3135, extension 1.

