CARLINVILLE – A local health department will offer free gun safes, firearm safety tips, and more at an upcoming event aimed to help keep local firearm-owning families safe.

Macoupin County Safe Families, part of the Macoupin County Public Health Department, is hosting a Firearm Safety Training event next month on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bothwell Auditorium of Blackburn College at 700 College Ave. in Carlinville.

In addition to valuable insights and practical safety tips, everyone who pre-registers and attends the entire training session will go home with their choice of a free gun safe, lockbox, or gun lock, with pickup available at the end of the session. To sign up by the May 23, 2025 deadline, email safefamilies@mcphd.net, call 217-854-5322, or fill out this online form.

The event will also feature a lineup of notable guest speakers. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison will give a presentation on Karina’s Law, followed by a presentation on firearms and restraining orders from Attorney Elizabeth Leahy of the Illinois State Police Firearms Safety Counsel. Last but certainly not least, advocates from Macoupin County Safe Families will cap off the afternoon with a Safe Families Overview.

Since the year 2000, Macoupin County Safe Families has been known for providing residents who are experiencing domestic violence with free and confidential services.

Safe Families advocates support survivors of domestic violence by creating safety plans, assisting with Orders of Protection, and accompanying survivors to court. Advocates provide resources including, but not limited to counseling referrals, housing applications, transportation options, employment assistance, education resources, basic needs and life skills support.

Register for the firearm safety training session here or by contacting safefamilies@mcphd.net or 217-854-5322. To find out more about Macoupin County Safe Families, visit their webpage on the Macoupin County Public Health Department webiste.

