STAUNTON - Macoupin County Safe Families will host their annual golf tournament.

On June 27, 2025, community members can come out to Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton for a golf tournament fundraiser that aims to help survivors of domestic violence. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. is the shotgun start. There will be a $1,000 shootout winner.

“It’s geared around a really fun time going out and golfing and then getting financial support for our program,” explained Juliet Milton, Domestic Violence Advocate Coordinator. “It’s something that people could get together and take the afternoon and morning off to go do something fun while supporting a good organization.”

The four-man scramble costs $400 per team of four, and all skill levels are welcome. Skins and mulligans will be available for purchase on the day of the event. There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, a booze cooler and more fun throughout the day.

MCSF is currently looking for hole and level sponsorships. For more information about how to sponsor the golf tournament or how to register your team, contact MCSF at safefamilies@mcphd.net.

Milton explained that MCSF started the golf tournament as their major fundraiser. All proceeds from the tournament go back to MCSF clients and families. The money might be used to purchase items for kids, provide transportation to doctor’s appointments, or support survivors’ court costs as they go through divorces and custody cases.

“All the funds are used for domestic violence victims and their families,” Milton said. “We have individuals who come in who don’t have anything because they’re leaving the homes that they’ve known because of the violence. The funds will support changing locks, fixing windows, any repairs that need done because of the violence that they incurred. Sometimes it’s as quick as buying a temporary cell phone so they can call for help. It’ll support the program specifically for the violence victims and their families.”

Last year, the golf tournament raised $8,000 for the MCSF programs. They hope to exceed this goal this year.

Milton noted that it’s important that survivors feel supported by their community, as they might not have that support from their loved ones. MCSF aims to provide resources and services. The golf tournament will allow them to expand their reach and do more for local survivors.

“What’s most important is that their voices are being heard and they’re feeling that support from their community financially. When a victim has come out as being a violence victim, and it’s usually within the home, they don’t feel that support in the home. So now they’re going to lean on their community for that support,” Milton explained. “We do see a lot of survivors who come into our office and speak with us and say that they couldn’t be where they’re at without the community support.”

For more information about the Macoupin County Safe Families golf tournament, including how to register or sponsor, click here or visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Macoupin County Safe Families, visit their official Facebook page or call 888-259-6364.

