This resembles what the Heritage Dump Trailer that is missing from Macoupin County.CARLINVILLE - On Sunday, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a theft at Harvest Road near Illinois Route 4, approximately 2.5 miles north of Carlinville.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said after the deputy’s arrival, it was determined that an unknown subject or subjects had taken a 39-foot Alumnium Heritage Dump Trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macoupin/Montgomery County Crime Stoppers. The number to the Crime Stoppers line is toll free at 1-800-352-0136. Kahl info regarding the incident would be greatly appreciated.

