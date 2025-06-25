CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County protesters experienced a “bizarre intimidation tactic,” organizers said.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, protesters with Macoupin County IL 50501 & Indivisible, who primarily protest against Donald Trump’s policies, arrived at their usual spot at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville to find trailers full of manure. But rather than stopping the protest, Kelley Hatee, who organizes the protests, said the manure has fertilized their movement.

“We’ve actually grown the movement overnight because of this, so total backfire on their part,” Hatee said. “Instead of showing up to mention issues or mention policies or try to persuade us to Trump’s agenda or to have signs or songs or speeches or anything that would make sense, the one thing that they chose, pardon my French, was bull****. That was what they chose to represent the Trump agenda, to represent their side of this equation. The symbolism of that, I think, was lost on them. But we totally used it to our advantage.”

Hatee said the manure was delivered by “MAGA people,” who “heckled” and “taunted” the protesters as they arrived on Tuesday night. The manure deliverers did not stay for the protest but left trailers of manure at the site in front of the courthouse.

Hatee said the protesters decided to “turn lemons into lemonade.” They made several signs referencing the manure and Trump’s policies. According to Hatee, they received many honks from passing cars, and the photos have “gone completely viral overnight.”

The protests started in March following comments made by Macoupin County Board Chairman Larry Schmidt that protesters felt disparaged the LGBTQ+ community. Every week since then, they have gathered in front of the Macoupin County Courthouse to protest Schmidt, the County Board, and other policies they disagree with.

“It’s not just about hating Trump. We’re more than just that,” said Chelsa Pruden, another organizer. “It’s also about representing what’s being cut and the harm that’s being done in our small communities and even calling out hate locally. We have to stand up against this.”

Pruden added that the protests are “bipartisan,” with protesters coming out every week to speak about “whatever you feel strongly about.” They also hold a weekly food drive for local food pantries.

She added that while they mostly receive support, the manure was “designed to try to hinder us.” While she thinks it’s “a little bit ridiculous,” she emphasized they aren’t going to stop protesting any time soon.

“There’s been a lot of pushback that they take it personally when we go out there and protest. But I’m telling you, this isn’t personal,” Pruden said. “We’re just trying to make the country a safe and better place.”

Hatee echoed Pruden. He added that free speech and assembly is an American value he wants to protect. He also said he has received a lot of support from community members who thank him for organizing the protests in a mostly conservative area.

“For me, this is about the future of my children and saving democracy for future generations. Right now, democracy is under severe threat. We’re being threatened with authoritarianism and tyranny,” he added. “We’re definitely going to hold the line. We’re not going to be intimidated. We have a constitutional right to free speech, and we are definitely going to exercise that, and we’re not going to let something like manure or whatever discourage us at all. The movement is going to grow because of this.”



