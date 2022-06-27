CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Primary Elections are tomorrow, and Macoupin County voters will have several candidates to choose from to fill a range of local offices.

Lillian Amber McGartland is running on the Republican ticket for Macoupin County Treasurer, while incumbent Roger Anderson is running on the Democratic ticket.

Shawn Kahl, Macoupin County’s incumbent Sheriff, will seek re-election on the Democratic ticket, while challenger Jared DePoppe will seek the Republican nomination.

Incumbent Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan is seeking re-election unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller will also seek re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties.

Macoupin County will also see several County Board races across the county’s nine districts, electing two county board seats per district.

In District 1, Ryan A. Kilduff will seek the Democratic nomination while Lyndel Klausing seeks the Republican nomination. They will replace incumbents Holly Klausing and Roberta “Sissy” Vojas.

Incumbent Republicans Jon C. Payne and Gordon Heuer will seek re-election in District 2. In District 3, incumbent Republicans Matthew R. Acord and Kristi Dunnagan will also seek re-election.

In District 4, Kellie Vesper and incumbent Mark Dragovich are seeking the Democratic nomination, while Ross Adden seeks the Republican nomination. Incumbent David Thomas will not seek re-election.

Two Republicans are running for District 5 seats, John Blank and incumbent Larry Schmidt.

Incumbent Democrat Robert Quarton will seek re-election for District 6, along with incumbent Republican Aaron Staton. Leann Barr is also seeking the Republican nomination for District 6.

Two incumbent Republicans, James Ibberson and Bernard Kiel, will seek re-election in District 7, while Christine Bruley-Hill seeks the Democratic nomination.

In District 8, incumbents Robert "Tony" Wiggins (D) and Harry Starr IV (R) will seek re-election. Two incumbent Republicans, Charlie Siegel and Todd E. Armour, will also seek re-election in District 9.

Several precinct committeeperson offices are up for election as well; for more information about the Macoupin County Primary election, visit macoupinvotes.gov or contact the Macoupin County Clerk’s office at (217) 854-3214, ext. 917.

