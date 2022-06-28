CARLINVILLE - While there wasn’t much competition amongst the candidates this year, the results of the 2022 Greene County Primary Election have officially been announced.

Lillian Amber McGartland ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for Macoupin County Treasurer, while incumbent Roger Anderson ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

Shawn Kahl, Macoupin County’s incumbent sheriff, sought re-election on the Democratic ticket while Jared DePoppe sought the Republican nomination, both unopposed.

Incumbent Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan sought re-election unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller also sought re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties.

Macoupin County also saw several County Board races across the county’s nine districts, electing two county board seats per district.

In District 1, Ryan A. Kilduff ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination while Lyndel Klausing ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. They will go on to replace incumbent county board members Holly Klausing and Roberta “Sissy” Vojas.

Incumbent Republican Jon C. Payne sought re-election in District 2 and won 54.93% of the vote, followed by Republican Gordon Heuer who won 45.07% of the vote.

In District 3, incumbent Republicans Matthew R. Acord and Kristi Dunnagan also sought their party’s nomination; Dunnagan led with 55.38% of the vote, followed by Acord with 44.62%.

In District 4, Kellie Vesper and incumbent Mark Dragovich sought the Democratic nomination - Dragovich led with 56.64% of the vote, followed by Vesper with 43.36% of the vote.

Ross Adden sought the Republican nomination for District 4, while incumbent David Thomas did not seek re-election.

Two Republicans ran for District 5 seats, John Blank and incumbent Larry Schmidt - Schmidt led with 55.74% of the vote, followed by Blank with 44.26% of the vote.

In District 6, incumbent Republican Aaron Stayton led over Leann Barr for the Republican nomination, with Stayton earning 56.39% of the vote and Barr earning 43.61%. Incumbent Democrat Robert Quarton sought re-election unopposed for District 6.

Two incumbent Republicans, James Ibberson and Bernard Kiel, sought re-election in District 7; Kiel led with 55.5% of the vote over Ibberson, who won 44.5% of the vote. Christine Bruley-Hill sought the Democratic nomination unopposed.

In District 8, incumbents Democrat Robert "Tony" Wiggins and incumbent Republican Harry Starr IV both sought their party’s nominations unopposed. Two incumbent Republicans, Charlie Siegel and Todd E. Armour, also sought re-election unopposed in District 9.

For more information about the Macoupin County Primary Election or a list of the full election results, visit macoupinvotes.gov or contact the Macoupin County Clerk’s Office at (217) 854-3214, ext. 917.

