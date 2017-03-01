BUNKER HILL - A Bunker Hill man was pronounced dead after being struck by a Macoupin County Sheriff's deputy who was responding to another incident Tuesday evening.

The man, Michael Cathorall, 42, of Bunker Hill, was involved with a two-unit crash that occurred on Illinois Route 159, just south of Illinois Route 138.

The Illinois State Police District 18 said Cathorall was headed northbound on the roadway on a 2006 Green Kawasaki ATV at around 9 p.m. A vehicle driven by a Macoupin County Sheriff’s deputy was also northbound at the same location responding to a call for service for a domestic disturbance with emergency lights and sirens activated. The ATV driven by Cathorall did not have its lights on.

The sheriff’s vehicle struck the rear of the ATV and Cathorall was ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Macoupin County coroner. Other agencies who assisted on the scene were Bunker Hill Police and Fire Departments and other officers from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

