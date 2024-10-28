SPRINGFIELD – In the 2024 youth deer hunting season, which took place from October 12 to 14, Macoupin County led the region with 78 deer harvested, according to preliminary totals released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This figure marks a decrease from the previous year when Macoupin County reported 85 deer harvested.

Following Macoupin County, Greene County recorded 57 deer harvested, while Madison County saw 47, Jersey County had 39, and Calhoun County reported 38 deer taken during the youth season. In 2023, Greene County had 82 deer harvested, Calhoun 64, Madison 46, and Jersey 36.

Overall, youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during this year's youth season, a decline from the 4,576 deer taken in 2023. Youth hunters who possess an unfilled, valid youth deer permit will have the opportunity to continue hunting during the upcoming first firearm deer season scheduled for November 24-26.

The data reflects trends in youth hunting participation and deer populations across the state, with specific county totals providing insight into regional hunting activities.

Statewide Youth Deer Hunting Totals

2022 2023 2024 Adams 88 153 145 Alexander 13 16 8 Bond 21 36 42 Boone 5 4 6 Brown 53 80 70 Bureau 32 32 21 Calhoun 47 64 38 Carroll 12 18 15 Cass 21 34 32 Champaign 8 17 13 Christian 28 34 42 Clark 44 58 49 Clay 74 88 73 Clinton 41 71 73 Coles 16 22 20 Crawford 24 42 43 Cumberland 56 68 66 DeKalb 2 2 2 DeWitt 11 16 14 Douglas 6 8 12 Edgar 23 28 25 Edwards 10 7 10 Effingham 99 105 98 Fayette 73 127 118 Ford 3 6 2 Franklin 27 50 45 Fulton 90 92 77 Gallatin 15 24 17 Greene 53 82 57 Grundy 4 11 8 Hamilton 38 61 56 Hancock 57 68 67 Hardin 12 26 19 Henderson 15 14 9 Henry 20 29 30 Iroquois 22 32 31 Jackson 66 90 77 Jasper 68 91 76 Jefferson 89 152 135 Jersey 24 36 39 JoDaviess 45 58 46 Johnson 30 45 48 Kane 0 0 1 Kankakee 11 8 7 Kendall 0 2 2 Knox 34 37 35 LaSalle 16 23 24 Lawrence 22 40 15 Lee 29 33 Article continues after sponsor message 29 Livingston 19 18 13 Logan 24 27 29 Macon 19 26 21 Macoupin 63 85 78 Madison 37 46 47 Marion 82 133 115 Marshall 22 25 18 Mason 22 32 26 Massac 20 22 24 McDonough 30 47 34 McHenry 2 6 5 McLean 23 29 27 Menard 20 25 19 Mercer 18 28 17 Monroe 29 74 76 Montgomery 61 84 88 Morgan 29 35 31 Moultrie 21 28 36 Ogle 26 22 16 Peoria 32 48 36 Perry 57 80 86 Piatt 4 5 6 Pike 128 172 146 Pope 32 37 31 Pulaski 12 35 17 Putnam 9 4 6 Randolph 184 227 211 Richland 24 22 36 Rock Island 16 25 16 Saline 49 56 50 Sangamon 39 41 33 Schuyler 62 86 50 Scott 14 10 50 Shelby 58 90 75 St. Clair 26 54 51 Stark 2 5 11 Stephenson 6 11 6 Tazewell 22 32 34 Union 44 78 56 Vermilion 23 29 29 Wabash 7 14 8 Warren 11 16 8 Washington 49 64 60 Wayne 83 89 79 White 40 41 43 Whiteside 33 35 40 Will 14 12 7 Williamson 41 57 47 Winnebago 6 10 11 Woodford 50 59 49 Total 3,341 4,576 4,057

More like this: