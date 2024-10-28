Macoupin County Leads Youth Deer Harvest with 78 Deer in 2024, Madison County Reports Slight Increase
SPRINGFIELD – In the 2024 youth deer hunting season, which took place from October 12 to 14, Macoupin County led the region with 78 deer harvested, according to preliminary totals released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This figure marks a decrease from the previous year when Macoupin County reported 85 deer harvested.
Following Macoupin County, Greene County recorded 57 deer harvested, while Madison County saw 47, Jersey County had 39, and Calhoun County reported 38 deer taken during the youth season. In 2023, Greene County had 82 deer harvested, Calhoun 64, Madison 46, and Jersey 36.
Overall, youth hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 4,057 deer during this year's youth season, a decline from the 4,576 deer taken in 2023. Youth hunters who possess an unfilled, valid youth deer permit will have the opportunity to continue hunting during the upcoming first firearm deer season scheduled for November 24-26.
The data reflects trends in youth hunting participation and deer populations across the state, with specific county totals providing insight into regional hunting activities.
Statewide Youth Deer Hunting Totals
2022
2023
2024
Adams
88
153
145
Alexander
13
16
8
Bond
21
36
42
Boone
5
4
6
Brown
53
80
70
Bureau
32
32
21
Calhoun
47
64
38
Carroll
12
18
15
Cass
21
34
32
Champaign
8
17
13
Christian
28
34
42
Clark
44
58
49
Clay
74
88
73
Clinton
41
71
73
Coles
16
22
20
Crawford
24
42
43
Cumberland
56
68
66
DeKalb
2
2
2
DeWitt
11
16
14
Douglas
6
8
12
Edgar
23
28
25
Edwards
10
7
10
Effingham
99
105
98
Fayette
73
127
118
Ford
3
6
2
Franklin
27
50
45
Fulton
90
92
77
Gallatin
15
24
17
Greene
53
82
57
Grundy
4
11
8
Hamilton
38
61
56
Hancock
57
68
67
Hardin
12
26
19
Henderson
15
14
9
Henry
20
29
30
Iroquois
22
32
31
Jackson
66
90
77
Jasper
68
91
76
Jefferson
89
152
135
Jersey
24
36
39
JoDaviess
45
58
46
Johnson
30
45
48
Kane
0
0
1
Kankakee
11
8
7
Kendall
0
2
2
Knox
34
37
35
LaSalle
16
23
24
Lawrence
22
40
15
Lee
29
33
29
Livingston
19
18
13
Logan
24
27
29
Macon
19
26
21
Macoupin
63
85
78
Madison
37
46
47
Marion
82
133
115
Marshall
22
25
18
Mason
22
32
26
Massac
20
22
24
McDonough
30
47
34
McHenry
2
6
5
McLean
23
29
27
Menard
20
25
19
Mercer
18
28
17
Monroe
29
74
76
Montgomery
61
84
88
Morgan
29
35
31
Moultrie
21
28
36
Ogle
26
22
16
Peoria
32
48
36
Perry
57
80
86
Piatt
4
5
6
Pike
128
172
146
Pope
32
37
31
Pulaski
12
35
17
Putnam
9
4
6
Randolph
184
227
211
Richland
24
22
36
Rock Island
16
25
16
Saline
49
56
50
Sangamon
39
41
33
Schuyler
62
86
50
Scott
14
10
50
Shelby
58
90
75
St. Clair
26
54
51
Stark
2
5
11
Stephenson
6
11
6
Tazewell
22
32
34
Union
44
78
56
Vermilion
23
29
29
Wabash
7
14
8
Warren
11
16
8
Washington
49
64
60
Wayne
83
89
79
White
40
41
43
Whiteside
33
35
40
Will
14
12
7
Williamson
41
57
47
Winnebago
6
10
11
Woodford
50
59
49
Total
3,341
4,576
4,057
