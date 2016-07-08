CARLINVILLE – The Macoupin County Fair & Agricultural Association extended its sympathies today to the family and friends of Mud Drag Race Car Driver Kelly Odell. Officials said the fair will continue with various activities on Friday and Saturday through the day and night.

Fair Board President Brandon Oxley said, “Last night was a tragic accident and a great loss to the racing family that we partner with during the county fair.” “We deeply appreciate the timely and professional work of the first responders involved in the accident last night.”

The Macoupin County Fair ends Saturday, July 9, 2016.

Remaining Macoupin County Fair Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2016

8:00 a.m. Macoupin County Food Festival Opens

8:00 a.m. Beef Judging— Open and Junior

9:00 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show

9:30 a.m. Floriculture Judging (building closed during judging)

12:00 noon Exhibit Halls open

1:00 p.m. 4-H Goat Show (Sheep Barn)

4:00 p.m. Bates Building Opens

5:30-10:30 p.m. Carnival opens– Swyear Amusements

6:00-8:00 p.m. Kids Corner–featuring Family Circus Show, games, contests, displays, and more

6:30 p.m. ITPA Tractor and Truck Pull – Grandstand – Admission: $10 per person; $20 pit pass per person (good only for pit admission) (no one under 16 years allowed in pit or on track)

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2016

8:00 a.m. Macoupin County Food Festival opens

8:00 a.m. Open Goat Show

10:00 a.m. Western Horse Show – Horse Show Ring

10:00 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show (Poultry Pavilion)

12:00 noon Exhibit Halls Open

12:00- 2:00- Ladies of the Moose Kids Day

1:30 p.m. Children’s Tractor Pull Registration

2:00 p.m. – Children’s Tractor Pull

4:00 p.m. Bates Building Opens

4:30-10:30 p.m. Carnival opens Swyear Amusements

7:00 p.m. Demolition Derby – Grandstand – Admission: $10 per person, Pit pass, $20 (Good only for pit admission, not grandstand seats) No one under 16 years allowed in pit or on track

6:00-8:00 p.m. Kids Corner–featuring Family Circus Show, games, contests, displays, and more

SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2016

1-3 p.m. Exhibit Pick-Up

