Macoupin County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MACOUPIN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Macoupin County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. Congressional District For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District Percent Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic) 33% Rodney Davis (Republican) 66% For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District Percent John M. Shimkus (Republican) 100% Legislative District For State Senator 50th Legislative District Percent William “Sam” McCann (Republican) 100% For State Senator 56th Legislative District Percent William “Bill” Haine (Democratic 100% Representative District For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District Percent Mike Mathis (Democratic) 49% Avery Bourne (Republican) 50% For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District Percent Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican) 100% County For State’s Attorney Percent Jennifer A. Watson (Democratic) 100% For Circuit Clerk Percent Lee A. Ross (Democratic) 100% For Coroner Percent Brad B. Targhetta (Democratic) 100% County Board For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Michael Tranter (Democratic) 58% Robert Vojas (Democratic) 41% For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Francis Wieseman (Democratic) 33.44% Gary G. Rull (Democratic) 33.20% John A. Veres (Republican) 33.36% For Members of the County Board District 5 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Ruth Ann Pomatto (Democratic) 53% Jim Zirkelbach (Democratic) 46% For Members of the County Board District 7 (Vote for not more than two) Percent William R. Sharp (Democratic) 20 Bernard C. Kiel (Republican) 45% Shielda K. Lewis (Independent) Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! 34% For Members of the County Board District 8 (Vote for not more than two) Percent Robert “Tony” Wiggins (Democratic) 46% Harry Starr IV (Republican) 53% For Members of the County Board District 9 (Vote for not more than two) Percent John Allen Lapp (Democratic) 22% Kevin D. Schott (Democratic) 19% Todd E. Armour (Republican) 34% Veryl D. Reiher (Republican) 24% Educational Service Region For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties) Percent Michelle Mueller (Democratic) 100% Judicial For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent Rick Verticchio (Democratic) 47% Ryan Cadagin (Republican) 52% For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent David Reid (Democratic) 42% April Troemper (Republican) 57% Judicial Retention Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office Yes No Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District? 73% 26% Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit? 75% 24% Proposition City of Carlinville Energy Opt Out Proposition Yes No Shall the City of Carlinville have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program? 46% 53% Brighton Memorial Library District Yes No Shall all of the territory in, Macoupin County within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois? 60% 39% City of Staunton Energy Opt Out Proposition Yes No Shall the City of Staunton, Macoupin County, Illinois, have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program? 48% 51% Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Proposition to Increase the Limiting Rate Yes No Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Carlinville Community Unit School District Number 1, Macoupin County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.50% above the limiting rate for any purpose of said School District for levy year 2016 and be equal to 3.675040% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2016? 43% 56% Staunton Fire Protection District Establish Ambulance Special Service Area Yes No Should a Special Service Area to provide ambulance service be created in the same area as the Staunton Fire Protection District so those residents pay property taxes for the service at a rate of .25%? 55% 44% More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending