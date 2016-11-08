Macoupin County Election Results
MACOUPIN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Macoupin County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.
Congressional District
|
For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)
|
33%
|
Rodney Davis (Republican)
|
66%
|
For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
John M. Shimkus (Republican)
|
100%
Legislative District
|
For State Senator 50th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Sam” McCann (Republican)
|
100%
|
For State Senator 56th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Bill” Haine (Democratic
|
100%
Representative District
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Mike Mathis (Democratic)
|
49%
|
Avery Bourne (Republican)
|
50%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican)
|
100%
County
|
For State’s Attorney
|
Percent
|
Jennifer A. Watson (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Circuit Clerk
|
Percent
|
Lee A. Ross (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Coroner
|
Percent
|
Brad B. Targhetta (Democratic)
|
100%
County Board
|
For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Michael Tranter (Democratic)
|
58%
|
Robert Vojas (Democratic)
|
41%
|
For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Francis Wieseman (Democratic)
|
33.44%
|
Gary G. Rull (Democratic)
|
33.20%
|
John A. Veres (Republican)
|
33.36%
|
For Members of the County Board District 5 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Ruth Ann Pomatto (Democratic)
|
53%
|
Jim Zirkelbach (Democratic)
|
46%
|
For Members of the County Board District 7 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
William R. Sharp (Democratic)
|
20
|
Bernard C. Kiel (Republican)
|
45%
|
Shielda K. Lewis (Independent)
|
34%
|
For Members of the County Board District 8 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
Robert “Tony” Wiggins (Democratic)
|
46%
|
Harry Starr IV (Republican)
|
53%
|
For Members of the County Board District 9 (Vote for not more than two)
|
Percent
|
John Allen Lapp (Democratic)
|
22%
|
Kevin D. Schott (Democratic)
|
19%
|
Todd E. Armour (Republican)
|
34%
|
Veryl D. Reiher (Republican)
|
24%
Educational Service Region
|
For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)
|
Percent
|
Michelle Mueller (Democratic)
|
100%
Judicial
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
Rick Verticchio (Democratic)
|
47%
|
Ryan Cadagin (Republican)
|
52%
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
David Reid (Democratic)
|
42%
|
April Troemper (Republican)
|
57%
Judicial Retention
|
Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?
|
73%
|
26%
|
Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?
|
75%
|
24%
Proposition
|
City of Carlinville Energy Opt Out Proposition
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the City of Carlinville have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?
|
46%
|
53%
|
Brighton Memorial Library District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall all of the territory in, Macoupin County within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois?
|
60%
|
39%
|
City of Staunton Energy Opt Out Proposition
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the City of Staunton, Macoupin County, Illinois, have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?
|
48%
|
51%
|
Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Proposition to Increase the Limiting Rate
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Carlinville Community Unit School District Number 1, Macoupin County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.50% above the limiting rate for any purpose of said School District for levy year 2016 and be equal to 3.675040% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2016?
|
43%
|
56%
|
Staunton Fire Protection District Establish Ambulance Special Service Area
|
Yes
|
No
|
Should a Special Service Area to provide ambulance service be created in the same area as the Staunton Fire Protection District so those residents pay property taxes for the service at a rate of .25%?
|
55%
|
44%
