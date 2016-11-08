MACOUPIN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Macoupin County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. 

Congressional District

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

Percent

Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)

33%

Rodney Davis (Republican)

66% 

For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District

Percent

John M. Shimkus (Republican)

 100%

 

Legislative District

For State Senator 50th Legislative District

Percent

William “Sam” McCann (Republican)

 100%

For State Senator 56th Legislative District

Percent

William “Bill” Haine (Democratic

 100%

 

Representative District

For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District

Percent

Mike Mathis (Democratic)

 49%

Avery Bourne (Republican)

 50%

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Percent

Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican)

 100%

 

County

For State’s Attorney

Percent

Jennifer A. Watson (Democratic)

 100%

For Circuit Clerk

Percent

Lee A. Ross (Democratic)

 100%

For Coroner

Percent

Brad B. Targhetta (Democratic)

 100%

 

County Board

For Members of the County Board District 1 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Michael Tranter (Democratic)

 58%

Robert Vojas (Democratic)

41%

For Members of the County Board District 2 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Francis Wieseman (Democratic)

 33.44%

Gary G. Rull (Democratic)

 33.20%

John A. Veres (Republican)

 33.36%

For Members of the County Board District 5 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Ruth Ann Pomatto (Democratic)

 53%

Jim Zirkelbach (Democratic)

46% 

For Members of the County Board District 7 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

William R. Sharp (Democratic)

 20

Bernard C. Kiel (Republican)

45% 

Shielda K. Lewis (Independent)

 34%

For Members of the County Board District 8 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

Robert “Tony” Wiggins (Democratic)

46% 

Harry Starr IV (Republican)

53% 

For Members of the County Board District 9 (Vote for not more than two)

Percent

John Allen Lapp (Democratic)

22% 

Kevin D. Schott (Democratic)

19% 

Todd E. Armour (Republican)

34% 

Veryl D. Reiher (Republican)

24% 

Educational Service Region

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)

Percent

Michelle Mueller (Democratic)

100% 

 

Judicial

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

Rick Verticchio (Democratic)

 47%

Ryan Cadagin (Republican)

52% 

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

David Reid (Democratic)

42%

April Troemper (Republican)

57% 

 

Judicial Retention

Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

Yes

No

Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?

 73%

26% 

Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?

75% 

24%

 

Proposition

City of Carlinville Energy Opt Out Proposition

Yes

No

Shall the City of Carlinville have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?

 46%

53% 

Brighton Memorial Library District

Yes

No

Shall all of the territory in, Macoupin County within the boundaries of the Southwestern Community Unit School District No. 9, be disconnected from the Brighton Memorial Library District, Brighton, Illinois?

 60%

39% 

City of Staunton Energy Opt Out Proposition

Yes

No

Shall the City of Staunton, Macoupin County, Illinois, have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such program?

 48%

51%

Carlinville Community Unit School District No. 1 Proposition to Increase the Limiting Rate

Yes

No

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Carlinville Community Unit School District Number 1, Macoupin County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.50% above the limiting rate for any purpose of said School District for levy year 2016 and be equal to 3.675040% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2016?

43% 

 56%

Staunton Fire Protection District Establish Ambulance Special Service Area

Yes

No

Should a Special Service Area to provide ambulance service be created in the same area as the Staunton Fire Protection District so those residents pay property taxes for the service at a rate of .25%?

 55%

44%

