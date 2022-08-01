Macoupin County Democratic Party Precinct Committee Members Elect Pam Monetti Chair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Monetti has a 30-year-plus history of political activity and community activism. Among her many activities: Monetti began the Bunker Hill Independence Day Parade which continues today, served as president of the Bunker Hill District #8 school board, serves on the Bunker Hill School District Educational Foundation, and is the labor liaison for the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, served as the downstate staff assistant to former Democratic U.S. Congressman Phil Hare, is a member of OPEIU and was responsible for the MCDP being the first Democratic Party organization in the state of Illinois to support the Workers Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution, etc. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Monetti is the daughter of longtime county history promoter and activist, Ollie Schwallenstecker, who among many things was primarily responsible for the remodeling and promotion of the Soulesby Station which sits along Rt. 66 in Mt. Olive plus he served for years representing his county as a Macoupin County Board member. Monetti resides in Bunker Hill with her husband Dave. Monetti told the crowd, “We cannot let others define us. We must tell the story of who we are and what we support and not let the loud voices of the rich and powerful define us. We have work to do to promote candidates that truly represent the people's wishes in our county.” Monetti is a Magna cum laude graduate with a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Illinois and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha. Monetti has a 30-year-plus history of political activity and community activism. Among her many activities: Monetti began the Bunker Hill Independence Day Parade which continues today, served as president of the Bunker Hill District #8 school board, serves on the Bunker Hill School District Educational Foundation, and is the labor liaison for the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, served as the downstate staff assistant to former Democratic U.S. Congressman Phil Hare, is a member of OPEIU and was responsible for the MCDP being the first Democratic Party organization in the state of Illinois to support the Workers Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution, etc. MACOUPIN COUNTY - Newly elected Macoupin County Democratic Party precinct committee members met in Reno's Pizzeria & Ristorante at 130 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL, Wednesday, July 27, to elect a party chair and determine officers. Community activist, and current MCDP Chair Pam Monetti, was unanimously re-elected. In addition, Brian Zilm was appointed to serve as 1st vice chair, London Simmons as 2nd vice chair, Bev Beyer as secretary and current Treasurer Ken Clark agreed to continue serving in their current positions. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending