MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office provided an update after discovering a deceased person on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.

The Macoupin County Coroner's Office said it responded to a rural residence in Bunker Hill early Sunday, where an individual was pronounced deceased. Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya confirmed the time of death as 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2025.

The coroner's office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, to determine the cause of death. A press release detailing the findings of the autopsy and the identification of the deceased will be issued thereafter.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being conducted collaboratively by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division. Further details will be provided as they become available.

