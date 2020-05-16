BRIGHTON - A woman died in a fire in rural Girard in Macoupin County on Friday.

Kristine Elmore, 72, lived alone at the residence in rural Girard and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:03 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, by Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Chief Deputy Coroner Kravanya, responded to the report of a structure fire on Friday in rural Girard. Upon arrival, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Rescue from Girard and Carlinville, Ambulances from Prairieland in Girard and Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance were on scene.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal will be handling the investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, Kristine Elmore was released to the Calvert and Airsman Funeral Home as requested by the family.

